With Chelsea defeating Manchester City on Thursday, Liverpool FC’s long wait to be crowned the English Premier League champion finally came to fruition.

The English championship is Liverpool’s first in the Premier league era, which started in 1992. Formerly, the club most recently had won the English league 30 years ago in 1990. With the 2019-20 title, the team has 19 titles.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their excitement after the result. And the team’s anthem, “You’ll never walk alone,” proved true.

Here’s what both Liverpool fans and soccer enthusiasts had to say immediately following the victory:

