Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Chelsea defeating Manchester City on Thursday, Liverpool FC’s long wait to be crowned the English Premier League champion finally came to fruition.

The English championship is Liverpool’s first in the Premier league era, which started in 1992. Formerly, the club most recently had won the English league 30 years ago in 1990. With the 2019-20 title, the team has 19 titles.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their excitement after the result. And the team’s anthem, “You’ll never walk alone,” proved true.

Here’s what both Liverpool fans and soccer enthusiasts had to say immediately following the victory:

This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020

I’m thinking we need to build Juergen a statue — Joseph Khoury (@jkhour56) June 25, 2020

Jurgen Klopp walking into the Liverpool dressing roompic.twitter.com/rlE8GoMp1R — Fantasy Hub (@FantasyFootyHub) June 25, 2020

This is a remarkable campaign, no matter how much u try to downplay it, no matter how much u hate Liverpool bcuz u support some rival club or have some sort of a strange “fraud Pep” narrative. To drop only 7 Pts after 31 games is unreal. P.S: I am not a Liverpool fan — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 25, 2020

Last time @LFC won the Premier League… Driving Miss Daisy won the Oscar Seinfeld premiered @Madonna ‘s Vogue #1 song Gas ⛽️ $1.09 a gallon Squatch Bar Mitzvah year#LiverPool pic.twitter.com/puhw6BWKKE — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) June 25, 2020

This is how long it took for @LFC to win the league again… 30 years of pain and anguish but @LFC is back at the top where they belong. To celebrate I’m bring back my bowl haircut from 1990. #ynwa pic.twitter.com/pLhXO0Fhyh — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 25, 2020

Liverpool fans right now after rival fans said they’d never win the league #YNWA pic.twitter.com/wpXgcJEfTX — IRL Moments ➐ (@IRLMoments) June 25, 2020

Have watched nearly every Liverpool game since I was 14. I was on that bootleg steam life. I promised myself (and had the money saved for years) that if they won the PL title, I’d be there. Of course they win in a year where I can’t enter the UK. Life is weird. Sports weirder. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) June 25, 2020

Don’t understand how anyone could resent Liverpool winning league. Best team by miles. Great manager. Hard working. Fantastic club who are rightly back in conversation with best teams in the world. Maybe it’s because my club aren’t a title chasing team but I’m happy for them! — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 25, 2020

Had the pleasure of meeting Klopp and the Liverpool squad before the season started and even as a Chelsea fan, it was impossible not to fall in love with them. Klopp is literally the most enjoyable person I've met in my entire life. That whole team is one of a kind. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 25, 2020

Jurgen in tears giving his interview. The love he has for the club is something else. I adore this man so much❤️❤️❤️ A all time LFC great pic.twitter.com/NbFLhDaS21 — Owen🇩🇪🇨🇦 (@LFCOwen96) June 25, 2020

Fine, fine, enjoy it LFC fans. pic.twitter.com/g0H2Cu7ZqU — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to LFC, but for my own sanity…: pic.twitter.com/4pFbLriYhG — Sameer Padania (@sdp) June 25, 2020

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images