It’s been quite a while since Jayson Tatum got a haircut thanks to COVID-19.
But his first trim since quarantine began in mid-March is getting him some attention on social media.
A video of Tatum’s first post-quarantine cut was posted to Twitter on Saturday showing the Boston Celtics star rocking some natural curls and a lengthy beard. Of course, this is much different than his typical look (where’s the taper fade?) and Twitter took notice.
Check it out:
Who’s that?
— Brian Scalabrine (@Scalabrine) June 27, 2020
Jayson, I got a good lawyer for you.
— Alan Pinajian (@ragga6) June 27, 2020
Where’s the after pic?
— Miles McAlpin (@JMilesM) June 27, 2020
Since Anyone can be a barber for Tatum, I would like to throw my hat in the ring. pic.twitter.com/3rdx3wXgqO
— Charles Bell (@Celtichas) June 27, 2020
Bro should have just got a normal taper fade like he used to. Didn’t even realize it was a haircut at first
— waru 🇵🇷 (@julianboricua1) June 27, 2020
Before or after?
— Joseph Ng (@josephkhng) June 27, 2020
Even Tatum joked about he new do.
Don’t laugh to hard though I got jokes too https://t.co/2JYsGqzoUY
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) June 27, 2020
At least he’s got a good sense of humor.
