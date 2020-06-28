Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite a while since Jayson Tatum got a haircut thanks to COVID-19.

But his first trim since quarantine began in mid-March is getting him some attention on social media.

A video of Tatum’s first post-quarantine cut was posted to Twitter on Saturday showing the Boston Celtics star rocking some natural curls and a lengthy beard. Of course, this is much different than his typical look (where’s the taper fade?) and Twitter took notice.

Check it out:

Who’s that? — Brian Scalabrine (@Scalabrine) June 27, 2020

Jayson, I got a good lawyer for you. — Alan Pinajian (@ragga6) June 27, 2020

Where’s the after pic? — Miles McAlpin (@JMilesM) June 27, 2020

Since Anyone can be a barber for Tatum, I would like to throw my hat in the ring. pic.twitter.com/3rdx3wXgqO — Charles Bell (@Celtichas) June 27, 2020

Bro should have just got a normal taper fade like he used to. Didn’t even realize it was a haircut at first — waru 🇵🇷 (@julianboricua1) June 27, 2020

Before or after? — Joseph Ng (@josephkhng) June 27, 2020

Even Tatum joked about he new do.

Don’t laugh to hard though I got jokes too https://t.co/2JYsGqzoUY — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) June 27, 2020

At least he’s got a good sense of humor.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images