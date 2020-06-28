It’s been quite a while since Jayson Tatum got a haircut thanks to COVID-19.

But his first trim since quarantine began in mid-March is getting him some attention on social media.

A video of Tatum’s first post-quarantine cut was posted to Twitter on Saturday showing the Boston Celtics star rocking some natural curls and a lengthy beard. Of course, this is much different than his typical look (where’s the taper fade?) and Twitter took notice.

Check it out:

Even Tatum joked about he new do.

At least he’s got a good sense of humor.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images