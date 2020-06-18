Ty Law won’t be surprised if Stephon Gilmore’s bust appears near his one day.

The New England Patriots legend told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian on Wednesday he believes the Patriots cornerback’s enduring commitment to improving will help him produce another banner season in 2020 and ultimately will earn him a place among football’s immortals. Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been training diligently during the offseason, impressing Law with his dedication to his craft.

“That’s what the great ones do, he is amongst the giants of the league and has a desire to be the best and stay there,” Law told Guregian in a text message. “I’m loving what he is doing and looking forward to another big year for him.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined Law into its ranks last August, and he reckons Gilmore, 29, might join him in Canton, Ohio, one day if he continues working as hard as he does.

“He’s the real deal,” Law continued. “And he still seeks advice and asks questions. He’s still eager to learn. “If he keeps it up, he’ll be around a long time. One day, you’ll see him in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the NFL Hall of Fame, as well.”

Law previously has hailed Gilmore as the NFL’s “best cornerback in football right now” and has offered the Patriots star tips and guidance on staying at the top. Gilmore seemingly has taken Law’s advice, with his success representing the results of his work ethic.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images