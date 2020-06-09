Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dana White pulled back the curtain Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

The UFC president (finally) revealed the location of the mysterious “Fight Island” he’s been teasing throughout the coronavirus pandemic: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

White also shared details regarding several upcoming events on the island, including UFC 251, which will take place July 11 and feature three championship fights: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns for the welterweight championship, Alex Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway for the featherweight championship and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight championship.

UFC Fight Night cards will take place July 15, July 18 and July 25, making for an action-packed month at Yas Island, where the promotion has held three previous events, including UFC 242 last September.

According to White, the new “Fight Island” — which will help promote international fighters who are having a hard time entering the United States due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions — features an arena, hotels, training facilities and dining establishments as part of a 10-square-mile “safety zone” in which only athletes, coaches, staff and limited personnel will be permitted.

Oh yeah, and there will be an octagon on the beach, as White previously indicated.

