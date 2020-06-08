Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Russell is making sure his stance on racial injustice is heard.

Boston Celtics legend, Bill Russell, responds to President Trump about taking a knee during the national anthem. Russell dismissed Trumps accusations of kneeling being a disrespectful and “UnAmerican” act. These acts make them our VA Heroes of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details the actions of the players in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images