Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics players were front and center at protests in Boston on Sunday.

After Jaylen Brown led protests in Atlanta, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier took part in protests against racial injustice throughout Boston on Sunday. Each took time to speak with media and to crowds, asking for peace and justice. These acts make them our VA Heroes of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details the actions of the players in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.