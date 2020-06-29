Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Professional athletes, former presidents and celebrities all came together to celebrate the Negro Leagues centennial this past weekend.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton all joined in tipping their cap as well as Michael Jordan and countless current and former MLB players. This collective celebration makes all those that tipped their cap our VA Heroes of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details the celebration in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.