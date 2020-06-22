It’s been five months since Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, suddenly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
And though he’s no longer alive, the late NBA legend’s widow, Vanessa, has made sure to honor one of his biggest accomplishments off the court — being a dad.
Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt Father’s Day message for her late husband, noting just how much she and his three surviving children love him now and forever.
“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” Bryant wrote. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad.”
Vanessa Bryant shared a message to Kobe Bryant for #FathersDay 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/yQoKx6HjBp
— ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2020
Beautiful.
More Father’s Day: Jayson Tatum Pens Heartwarming Letter To Son, Deuce, For Holiday
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images