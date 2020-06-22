Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been five months since Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, suddenly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

And though he’s no longer alive, the late NBA legend’s widow, Vanessa, has made sure to honor one of his biggest accomplishments off the court — being a dad.

Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt Father’s Day message for her late husband, noting just how much she and his three surviving children love him now and forever.

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” Bryant wrote. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad.”

Vanessa Bryant shared a message to Kobe Bryant for #FathersDay 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/yQoKx6HjBp — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2020

Beautiful.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images