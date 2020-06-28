Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Want to know how Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night main event went? Just look at Dan Hooker’s face.

The New Zealand lightweight lost via unanimous decision to Dustin Poirier in UFC on ESPN 12 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Hooker appeared to be the better fighter in the first two rounds, but Poirier controlled over the final three, eventually winning a bruising, entertaining slugfest that will go down as one of the best fights of the year.

Late Saturday night, a beaten, bloodied Hooker delivered a message to his fans.

Take a look a this Instagram:

“Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses. Minor setbacks ain’t a major for me. 😉 #teamhangman #rideordieonly“

Ice up, Dan.

Hooker dropped to 10-5 in the UFC (20-9 in MMA) while Poirier improved to 18-5 in the UFC (26-6 in MMA).

Thumbnail photo via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports Images