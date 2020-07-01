Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One member of Cam Newton’s NFL brethren is happy to see the 31-year-old quarterback get a shot with a new team.

Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller offered his congratulations to Newton with a tweet posted Tuesday night. Newton reportedly agreed to a one-year, “incentive-laden” deal with the Patriots on Sunday.

“Congrats to Cam ! Always been a Huge Cam (fan). Happy to see him get another opportunity to showcase his Talent ! A MVP and True competitor!… See you Week 5 😈,” Miller tweeted.

The Patriots are scheduled to host Miller’s Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 11. It would give Newton a chance to face off with the former All-Pro, if he beats out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images