Get hyped, Celtics fans.

Practice facilities slowly have been opening, and Monday marked the return of some Boston players to take part in individual workouts at Auerbach Center.

Both Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum were seen on the court for the first time since March. Check out the video released by the Celtics, courtesy of Forbes Sports’ Chris Grenham:

Here's video of Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward working out at the Auerbach Center, courtesy of the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/PpQzHLNCUu — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) June 8, 2020

It looks like rookie Romeo Langford also got in on the workouts, as he’s seen stretching toward the end of the video.

It’s certainly refreshing to see some of the C’s get back to work as soon as they could. As of now, it’s unclear exactly when the NBA will return, but some more details of the schedule were released Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images