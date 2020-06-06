Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’ve all heard how the test for COVID-19 is uncomfortable. And now we’re getting a close-up look thanks to Enes Kanter.

The Boston Celtics center, who participated in peaceful protests last weekend, got tested for coronavirus as the NBA reportedly is hopeful to resume its 2019-20 season July 31. And Kanter recorded the process.

And even though we’ve seen (and some of us even have taken the test) how it’s done over the course of the last few months, it still doesn’t look any easier.

Check it out:

All good 👍

Ready to get back to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/l3zGT4D0HM — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 5, 2020

We’d say he thinks he’s ready to get back on the court, but Kanter makes that pretty clear at the end of the video.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Images