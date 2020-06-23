Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some Boston Bruins are starting to really get back into a rhythm.

The NHL’s second phase of its restart plan began just over two weeks ago, and the trio of Zdeno Chara, John Moore and Par Lindholm have been skating together regularly since getting the green light.

The three veterans all got together again Monday, taking part in a workout that, at some points, appeared to be led by skating coach Kim Brandvold.

Here are some of the highlights from Monday’s session that the Bruins shared.

While Phase 2 of the NHL’s plan originally allowed for groups of no bigger than six to work out together, that number now is expanding to 12. The Bruins thus far have had eight players skate (Chara, Moore, Lindholm, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Torey Krug, Sean Kuraly and Matt Grzelcyk), but it’s unclear if they’ll all begin working out together now that they are allowed to from a size perspective.

Thumbnail photo via The Boston Bruins