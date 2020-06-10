The boys are back.
Nearly three months to the day after the NHL paused its season due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Boston Bruins returned to practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Brad Marchand hyped fans up when he posted a picture of him and Patrice Bergeron earlier Wednesday. And the team added even more excitement when it released a small inside look of the duo’s first day back on the ice.
Check it out:
Hello again. 👋 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5SErcL10PJ
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2020
Ah, the sound of the puck clinging the post.
Here are a few pictures from the day, as well.
A fitting return. 💯
Full Photo Gallery: https://t.co/DZwcmwoart#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/hN9FHjfOvk
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2020
It’ good to see them back.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images