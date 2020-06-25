Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC fans are celebrating like it’s 1990.

Liverpool claimed its first-ever Premier League title Thursday, following Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City. Liverpool leads second-place Manchester City by 23 points with seven games (maximum 21 points) remaining.

Liverpool fans showcased their virtual enthusiasm throughout the Chelsea-Manchester City match, while some took to the streets at Anfield, the club’s home stadium, after the final result to show their excitement.

You can watch it below:

🔴 This is Anfield right now. Liverpool fans celebrating the Premier League title win.#LFC pic.twitter.com/L5vua35LnZ — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 25, 2020

🔥🔴 The scene outside Anfield as Liverpool fans celebrate their first-ever Premier League title and 19th English league title. 🎥 Via @MattCritchley1 pic.twitter.com/4RZjELHsGc — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 25, 2020

Scenes at Anfield right now pic.twitter.com/gJsUy4Q3ZB — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) June 25, 2020

The celebrations have started! pic.twitter.com/E8AQeFIrGR — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) June 25, 2020

The 2019-20 crown is Liverpool’s 19th in franchise history, but their first since joining the Premier League, which started in 1992. Liverpool won 18 English League titles, most recently in 1990.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com