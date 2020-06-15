Lamar Jackson gave Baltimore Ravens fans a real scare over the weekend.
While enjoying his time at some beach in parts unknown, the reigning NFL MVP tripped over a jet ski and toppled into the water. The incident occurred as Jackson was juking out his friends during a game of beach football.
Take a look:
Lamar Jackson casually being tackled over a wave runner 😂
(via @Lj_era8) pic.twitter.com/CBAd9drSm1
— The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 14, 2020
Jackson apparently wasn’t hurt during the fall, but the Ravens and their fans nevertheless likely hope their star quarterback will dial it back going forward.
