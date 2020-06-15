Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson gave Baltimore Ravens fans a real scare over the weekend.

While enjoying his time at some beach in parts unknown, the reigning NFL MVP tripped over a jet ski and toppled into the water. The incident occurred as Jackson was juking out his friends during a game of beach football.

Take a look:

Lamar Jackson casually being tackled over a wave runner 😂 (via @Lj_era8) pic.twitter.com/CBAd9drSm1 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 14, 2020

Jackson apparently wasn’t hurt during the fall, but the Ravens and their fans nevertheless likely hope their star quarterback will dial it back going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images