Lamar Jackson gave Baltimore Ravens fans a real scare over the weekend.

While enjoying his time at some beach in parts unknown, the reigning NFL MVP tripped over a jet ski and toppled into the water. The incident occurred as Jackson was juking out his friends during a game of beach football.

Take a look:

Jackson apparently wasn’t hurt during the fall, but the Ravens and their fans nevertheless likely hope their star quarterback will dial it back going forward.

More Football: Why NFL Analyst Disagrees With Christian Fauria’s Take On Tom Brady-Less Patriots

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images