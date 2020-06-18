Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans might be upset about seeing Rob Gronkowski in another uniform, but the star tight end clearly feels quite differently.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday shared a video of Gronkowski seeing his new jersey for the first time. If you for some reason were holding out hope that the former Patriot would shred the uniform in disgust, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

Take a look:

Gronk sees his jerseys for the first time in the latest episode of In the Current 😱 📺: https://t.co/1BmYTox8cG pic.twitter.com/FpyPcgjpDN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 18, 2020

That’s great and all, but we need to see the Brady reaction video, if there is one.

