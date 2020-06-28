Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In case you were wondering, Shaquille O’Neal still is quite capable of destroying basketball hoops.

O’Neal on Saturday held a virtual party with Rob Gronkowski to benefit social justice causes. The event included live performances and a series of head-to-head challenges between the NBA legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end.

One of those challenges was a game of H-O-R-S-E, which O’Neal finished by tearing off the rim — because of course.

Take a look:

Shaq is playing Gronk in HORSE and just ripped the rim off 🤣 (via Medium Rare) pic.twitter.com/iLEiTzwrzK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2020

Better luck next time, Gronk.

O’Neal was playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, while Gronkowski was playing for the NAACP.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images