In case you were wondering, Shaquille O’Neal still is quite capable of destroying basketball hoops.

O’Neal on Saturday held a virtual party with Rob Gronkowski to benefit social justice causes. The event included live performances and a series of head-to-head challenges between the NBA legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end.

One of those challenges was a game of H-O-R-S-E, which O’Neal finished by tearing off the rim — because of course.

Take a look:

Better luck next time, Gronk.

O’Neal was playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, while Gronkowski was playing for the NAACP.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images