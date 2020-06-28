In case you were wondering, Shaquille O’Neal still is quite capable of destroying basketball hoops.
O’Neal on Saturday held a virtual party with Rob Gronkowski to benefit social justice causes. The event included live performances and a series of head-to-head challenges between the NBA legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end.
One of those challenges was a game of H-O-R-S-E, which O’Neal finished by tearing off the rim — because of course.
Take a look:
Shaq is playing Gronk in HORSE and just ripped the rim off 🤣
(via Medium Rare) pic.twitter.com/iLEiTzwrzK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2020
Better luck next time, Gronk.
O’Neal was playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, while Gronkowski was playing for the NAACP.
More NBA: Twitter Roasts Jayson Tatum After Celtics Star Reveals New Haircut
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images