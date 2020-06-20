Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like a lot in 2020, the Belmont Stakes took place Saturday under some abnormal conditions.

In the end, however, fans (while not in attendance) had themselves one thrilling finish.

Tap It To Win maintained a slight lead on his competitors for much of the race, with Fore Left and Tiz The Law nipping at his heels throughout. The pack was tight around the final corner, but Tiz The Law managed to pull away from the pack down the stretch and claim the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

Check it out:

THE NEW YORK HERO! 🗽 Tiz The Law pulls away on the back stretch and wins the @BelmontStakes in brilliant fashion ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZEtHmdqLjI — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 20, 2020

(You can check out the full race here.)

Next up is the Kentucky Derby, which has been moved from May 2 to Sept. 5.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK Images