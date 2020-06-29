Tuukka Rask is back to work, joining his Boston Bruins teammates as the Black and Gold continue its ramp-up ahead of next month’s NHL restart.

Rask was among a handful of Bruins who skated at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, according to photos and videos released by the team. Teams are now allowed to have up to 12 players on the ice for practices (without coaches), and Rask highlighted a group that featured no shortage of key Bruins players. Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk were all on the ice Monday.

Here are a few highlights of the session in a video released by the team Monday afternoon.

The Bruins still don’t know where they’ll be heading for the NHL’s return to play, which is slated to begin in just a few weeks. Teams are allowed to begin training camp on July 10 and conduct a two-week ramp-up before heading to the host cities to begin the playoffs. The Bruins, as one of the Eastern Conference’s top four seeds will play a round-robin tournament with the other top teams to determine final seeding.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins