Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As most professional sports organizations prepare for the possibility of hosting fan-less events at least through the end of the year, NASCAR reportedly is considering allowing its supporters to return to the stands.

NASCAR brass recently have had discussions about allowing fans to attend races as soon as late June, Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway were identified as tracks that could be the first to welcome a limited amount of fans through their gates.

“NASCAR is evaluating allowing fans back at its races as soon as later this month, possibly at Homestead-Miami and/or Talladega, per sources,” Stern tweeted. “This would be reduced capacity, only in places where local rules now allow it, and the decision is still being studied/not yet final.”

.@NASCAR is evaluating allowing fans back at its races as soon as later this month, possibly at Homestead-Miami and/or Talladega, per sources. ➖ This would be reduced capacity, only in places where local rules now allow it, and the decision is still being studied/not yet final. pic.twitter.com/Tx1hYR83nF — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 1, 2020

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season resumed May 17 at Darlington Raceway. There have been a total of five Cup races — all without fans — over the past 16 days as NASCAR aims to make up for time it lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR recently revealed a planned schedule through mid-August.

Thumbnail photo via Drivers approach starting line in front of empty stands at Darlington Raceway (Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images)