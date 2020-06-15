Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a New England Patriots fan who still isn’t ready to see Tom Brady in another team’s uniform, you might want to stay off social media this week.

The Buccaneers on Monday asked their Twitter followers when they’d like to see the first real photos of Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform. The tweet prompted a simple response from Brady.

Take a look:

Considering the clout Brady already has in his new team, it probably is a safe bet that the photos will released sometime Tuesday.

