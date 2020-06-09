Jarrett Stidham is a relatively unproven player in the NFL, but the upside he possesses is through the roof.

However, he has a tall task ahead of him as Tom Brady’s likely replacement under center with the New England Patriots. While Stidham still has to actually win the starting job over Brian Hoyer, the gig is his to lose at this point.

ESPN recently conducted a re-draft of the NFL, essentially building a fantasy team from the league’s entire player pool. Stidham was drafted 71st overall to the Carolina Panthers by David Newton, which made him the 26th quarterback taken — behind rookies Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, among others.

“Stidham has some serious natural talent,” ESPN wrote. “He throws darts and has extreme mental toughness. What has been elusive for him has been stability, though. He went from committed to Texas Tech to playing at Baylor for two years, then two years at Auburn (in a system ill-fitted for his strengths). Now he has a chance to prove himself on a stage that there is hardly a playbook for: replacing the greatest quarterback ever. It’s an interesting dice roll for Team Newton.”

It’s understandable to be cautiously optimistic about Stidham. But suffice to say he’s preparing for the opportunity that awaits, as he’s been putting in work this offseason with Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

