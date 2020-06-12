It’s a shame Bubba Wallace now will look over his shoulder while working.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver told The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck on Friday the potential backlash from his outpsoken views on race threaten his safety so much that he’ll change his behavior at race tracks. Wallace used to visit the infield area of tracks spontaneously after races in order to mingle with fans but he reveals he no longer plans to do so.

.@BubbaWallace acknowledges he has to be worried about personal safety now after being so outspoken. Says he won't just be able to take an impromptu trip into the infield and knows he may have to watch his back at tracks now. Pretty sad statement on the world, but understandable. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 12, 2020

Wallace has spoken out against racial injustice and police violence in recent weeks and backed words with actions, which include wearing an “I CAN’T BREATHE” T-shirt prior to Sunday’s race in Atlanta and adorning his No. 43 car with a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme for Wednesday’s race at Martinsville.

Public opinion appears to have become more sympathetic to Wallace and those who share his views, but that might not be the case among NASCAR’s fan base. NASCAR banned the Confederate flag Wednesday, and the decision prompted NASCAR Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli to quit in protest.

Although Twitter largely panned Ciccarelli, Wallace presumably believes that enough people oppose his stance on race to constitute a potential threat to his well-being.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Helber/Pool Photo/ USA TODAY Network