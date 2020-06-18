If you’re not considering the Boston Celtics a real treat to compete for the NBA title this season, Colin Cowherd cannot understand why.

With the 2019-20 campaign restart looming, Cowherd on Wednesday went through 11 of the top teams in the league and assigned them one of three labels: pretenders, contenders or dark horse. “The Herd” host didn’t hesitate to slap the “contenders” label on the Celtics as a result of their high-end scoring depth.

“Yeah, I think they’re a contender,” Cowherd said on FOX Sports 1. “They’re second in the NBA in defense. They’re the only team that has three players that average over 20 (points per game). I don’t get the deniers on this. I think Jayson Tatum’s the second-best player in the East. Gordon Hayward could give you 22, Jaylen could give you 22. Jayson Tatum could give you 32 on any night. So, I think this is a real team. Kemba Walker could give you 22. There’s no other team in the NBA — you have four guys who could give you over 20 and you would not be surprised. It wouldn’t be a shocking performance for Jaylen Brown. I also think they have probably the best coach — he (Brad Stevens) and Erik Spoelstra in the East.”

Can the Raptors repeat? Will the Rockets make a splash in the West?@ColinCowherd chooses if NBA teams are pretenders, contenders, or dark horses: pic.twitter.com/tYC7TtmZri — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 17, 2020

Jalen Rose is even stronger than Cowherd in his stance on Boston. The NBA guard-turned-analyst predicts the Celtics will represent the East in the Finals this season, as he believes their youth and smaller lineup will be beneficial over the course of the unconventional finish to the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images