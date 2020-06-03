The Patriots didn’t take further steps after reportedly holding discussions with Cam Newton earlier this offseason. Is that a decision the franchise eventually will regret?

NFL analyst Peter Schrager doesn’t believe so.

New England made some sense as a landing spot for Newton upon his release from the Carolina Panthers. Tom Brady’s departure left a void at quarterback in Foxboro, and Newton could have filled that gap while possibly energizing the Patriots’ offense. That said, all signs point to New England moving forward with Jarrett Stidham under center.

Schrager seems to believe New England is keen on finding out what it has in the 2019 fourth-rounder. Furthermore, the NFL Network talking head isn’t knocking Bill Belichick and Co. for not signing Newton given the 31-year-old’s uncertain health status.

“I think about the word ‘regret’ and it’s like, what’s the scenario where they would regret it? If they’re regretting it, it means Cam Newton’s had some amazing season for some other team and 31 other teams are going to be regretting it, too,” Schrager said on “Good Morning Football.” “If the Patriots go 2-14, are they going to be kicking themselves ’cause they didn’t get Cam Newton? Maybe for this year, but 2-14 would mean Stidham’s not the guy and they can turn the page and draft another young quarterback. That’s how I look at that.”

Schrager continued: “…They don’t know if Cam’s healthy or not. So, I don’t know how you can regret not signing a guy that you don’t know can actually play and you haven’t had your doctors’ take. So, I’m going to say no, no matter what. The Patriots will move on or they’ll be just one of 31 other teams that regretted not signing Cam Newton.”

Of course, not everyone in the football world believes the Patriots were wise to pass on Newton. Rodney Harrison, for one, was “disappointed” his former team didn’t make a serious run at the 2015 NFL MVP.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images