Louis Riddick isn’t very high on the chances of Colin Kaepernick ending up in Foxboro.

There recently has been an uptick in chatter surrounding Kaepernick, who has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season. Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday acknowledged he would welcome Kaepernick’s return to the league and encouraged teams to sign the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller.

Given the question marks that surround the Patriots’ quarterback situation, New England has been identified as a possible landing spot for Kaepernick. Riddick doesn’t view the marriage as very likely, however, considering Bill Belichick and Co. seemingly have steered clear of the veteran QB market this spring.

“To bring Colin in at this point in time — a guy who hasn’t played for four years, hasn’t been through an offseason with them, they don’t know what kind of shape he’s in or really where he’s at from a football-playing standpoint — to get him up to speed in their system detracts from the things they’re trying to do with Jarrett Stidham,” Riddick said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “If you really want to look at it purely, organically from a football standpoint, if you’re looking to bring in a veteran at this point, there’s a guy out there right now who was a former league MVP named Cam Newton. Why haven’t they brought him in? Why haven’t they brought in any of the other veteran quarterbacks at this point in time to compete with Jarrett Stidham, if that’s what they really need to do?

“So, those are the kinds of questions from a football standpoint you have to ask and I think New England does a better job of keeping the main thing, the main thing better than anyone. I think from a football standpoint — purely football — it doesn’t make sense for them to do so at this point in time considering all the chances that they’ve had to address the No. 2 quarterback position already and they haven’t because they feel fine with where they are.”

While Kaepernick potentially could be a good fit in Foxboro under different circumstances, it sure seems like the Patriots are set with their quarterback room. The only question now is whether it will be Stidham or Brian Hoyer under center come Week 1?

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images