It’s been quite a wait for baseball to come back, and though things aren’t official yet, we *might* be rewarded with a great opening series in The Bronx.

Negotiations between the league and players association appear to have stalled, prompting commissioner Rob Manfred to mandate a season, provided the players respond to a few questions by the end of the day Tuesday. Should that happen though, signs are pointing toward a 60-game season that would begin around July 24.

Now, the league won’t just be able to knock off 122 games from the original 2020 schedule and just pick up where the schedule would have been had the season gone off uninterrupted, instead they’ll have to make a new schedule. However, the Red Sox on July 24 originally were scheduled to begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

And as MLB.com Sox beat writer Ian Browne pointed out, the league may be inclined to keep that matchup in place.

The Red Sox were originally supposed to play the Yankees in New York the weekend of July 24 thru 26. If that is when season starts, wouldn't be surprised if that matchup stays as is. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) June 23, 2020

Browne isn’t reporting anything, so this is all conjecture. However, it would probably be a wise move to open the season with Red Sox-Yankees considering the hunger for baseball to restart.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images