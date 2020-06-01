Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Buffalo Bills defensive back is a little disappointed that he won’t have the chance to exact revenge on Tom Brady.

Jordan Poyer has faced, and lost to, Brady eight times over the course of his career. But since Brady parted with the New England Patriots and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Poyer won’t have the chance to see the quarterback twice a season.

And it’s for that reason, Poyer explained to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, the departure of Brady is “bittersweet.”

“It is bittersweet having Tom out of the division just because I had never beaten Tom,” Poyer said. “I think I’m like 0-9 against Tom, so I definitely wanted to get a ‘W’ in that column.”

If there’s anything for Poyer to take Solace in though, it’s that many believe the Bills have a legitimate shot at claiming the AFC East this season with Brady gone — with Peter King among those that sees that Bills outclassing the Pats in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images