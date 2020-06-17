Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will there be Major League Baseball in 2020?

As of right Tuesday nothing has been decided, but Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy is optimistic.

Kennedy sat down with Tom Caron on Tuesday night’s edition of “NESN After Hours” to discuss the league and MLBPA’s ongoing discussions and what his hopes are moving forward.

To hear what he had to say, check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images