The Boston Red Sox selected power-hitting prospect Blaze Jordan with their third-round pick, No. 89 overall, in the 2020 MLB Draft this week.

Jordan committed to Mississippi State after impressing scouts at DeSoto Central High School (Mississippi) where he batted .440 during his four seasons. With high demand comes a decision, and Jordan will have one to make: either joining the Red Sox organization or attending Mississippi State.

The 17-year-old Jordan, while speaking with MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on “The Fenway Rundown” podcast, explained what’s going through his mind in regards to said decision.

“Not a lot of things are finalized yet with the coronavirus stuff. We can’t really fly anywhere or anything yet,” Jordan told Cotillo. “It’s just one of those things where I’m going to have to still talk to my advisers and especially my family, because they play such an important role in this whole situation.

“So, it’s just one of those things I’m going to have to see where it goes from here. Right now, I just feel amazing I got picked by such a great organization like that. It’s a dream come true and I know a lot of kids would love to be in this position and have this choice to make.”

The Red Sox could decide to spend beyond Jordan’s third-round slot value, further enticing him to begin his career in the organization, but we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images