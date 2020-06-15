While some professional sports are struggling to agree on certain financial aspects of their respective return-to-sports plans, others are not.

The WNBA, for instance, reportedly is offering to pay players 100 percent of their salary in the latest proposal sent to the Players’ Association for approval, according to ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel. The league’s newest proposal still includes a 22-game season beginning July 24, with IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. as the likely location for the WNBA’s “bubble” environment. (The season originally was scheduled for 36 games, and was supposed to begin May 15.)

One longtime WNBA agent told ESPN they believe the league has done what it can to accommodate players’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed the start of the 2020 season by at least one month (though likely more).

“It’s a very good proposal for the players, especially in comparison to other sports leagues,” the agent said, per Voepel. “No one will criticize anyone who doesn’t want to play. But the majority of players definitely want to play. And they appreciate the work that’s been done by the league, the union and the executive committee to get to this proposal.”

That said, the WNBA is wasting little time concocting an alternate schedule for 2020. The league had quite a bit of time set aside to play with anyway after working a one-month break into the original schedule to cater to the now-postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Here are a few more details about the league’s proposal, per Voepel:

Other details of the proposal reportedly include the following: Players, coaches and team personnel would be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival to the site, and testing would continue throughout their stay. Players with children would be allowed to bring them in, along with a caretaker; a source said it appeared their lodging, testing and meals would be paid for, similar to that of the players.

Players with at least five years’ experience can bring in a “plus-one” — a spouse or significant other — to stay on site for the season, but a source said they will need to pay for that person’s lodging, testing and meals, which could amount to about $4,000 per month. Once the playoffs reach the semifinals, all players would be allowed to bring in a plus-one.

Will the players accept? Only time will tell. (But it’s certainly a sweeter deal than players in other leagues are seeing.)

