Women’s basketball could bounce back next month.

The WNBA Players Association is “mulling over” several return-to-play scenarios for the 2020 season, according to The New York Times’ David Waldstein. In fact, the league hopes to kick off the season as early as July.

According to a report published by ESPN on Thursday, the WNBA plans on proposing a 22-game season at a central location, with the favorite appearing to be IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The season reportedly would tip-off around July 24, with players expected to make around 60 percent of their typical salary.

But as WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert noted in May, the league is assessing data, not dates, when determining when to begin the season. So, for now, both sides continue to weigh their options.

“I have been on the phone with players all day today, and more to come tomorrow and through the weekend to gather player feedback,” WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson said Saturday in an email to The New York Times. “No decisions have been made. Players are considering their options — all their options.”

Which option will they land on? Only time will tell.

