The FBI on Tuesday revealed the noose that was found in Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s garage stall Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway was installed last year.

The team at Wood Brothers Racing aided in the investigation as they alerted NASCAR on Monday a crew member recalled seeing a rope tied like a noose in fall 2019. The Wood Brothers team occupied the same number 4 stall that Wallace’s team was assigned in Talladega this weekend.

Wood Brothers released a statement Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the FBI report was released, explaining what happened.

“We are thankful that there was no one involved in perpetrating hate during this weekend’s race. Just like the rest of the NASCAR garage, we were shocked and appalled to learn of the existence of the rope fashioned like a noose,” the statement read.

“One of our employees alerted us yesterday morning that, without knowing the details of the incident, he recalled seeing a tied handle in the garage pull-down rope last fall. We immediately alerted NASCAR and have assisted the investigation in every way possible. What transpired over the past day plus is a unity that has only served to strengthen the bonds between each and every crew member, fan and non-fan alike. The Wood Brothers organization is proud to stand with Bubba Wallace and the entire industry as we work to make every race fan a part of our NASCAR family.”

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images