Credit to Austin Wells, he’s honest.

But because of that, he might have a little extra work to do in order to earn the support of Yankees fans.

New York selected the sophomore catcher out of the University of Arizona with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 Draft on Wednesday. Wells, who bats lefty, is a solid hitter that is an equally adept defensive catcher.

However, he grew up a Red Sox fan.

That’s right, Wells, who grew up outside of Las Vegas, admitted the Red Sox’s 2004 postseason run turned him into a Sox fan.

“Yes, I was a Red Sox fan growing up,’’ Wells said, via USA Today.

But because of who drafted him, he’s since had to change allegiances.

“I think everybody’s mind changed (Wednesday) night after hearing my name called. I’m definitely a big Yankee fan now.’’

We’re sure this nugget of information won’t just disappear — just like that old photo of Aaron Judge in Red Sox garb.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images