It didn’t take long for Jarome Iginla to make his mark on the Boston Bruins.

So, when Iginla on Wednesday was named one of six Hockey Hall of Fame inductees to represent the Class of 2020, members of the Bruins were quick to offer their congratulations.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci all shared heartfelt messages to Iginla, who played the 2013-14 season in Boston, on a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.

“Well deserved recognition and amazing accomplishment,” Chara said. “You should be proud of yourself, the way you play the game and the positive affect you had on every team you played for, and every player you played with. Your incredible community contributions you’ve done throughout your career and also what you’re doing now in your past hockey life, so it’s amazing.

“Personally, there is no surprises. There was no doubt you were going to be Hockey Hall of Famer one day. So, I just want to thank you for everything you’ve done for our team in Boston and personally for me. I learned so much from you every day. You are an amazing pro, natural leader and incredible person. So, very happy for you and your family. Well deserved Hockey Hall of Fame induction and enjoy it, brother. Very happy for you. Well done.”

Bergeron had a similar message for the winger who tallied 61 points (30 goals) in 82 games with Boston.

“I just want to say a huge congratulations for being inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. What an amazing accomplishment,” Bergeron said. “You were the ultimate professional on and off the ice, the way you carried yourself but also the way you played the game every night — your consistency, your effort, your dedication.

“But let’s not forget how great of a role model you were to all those kids inspiring to be hockey players. Thank you for all of that. Thank you for the memories and thank you for being such a great teammate to me. I’ve learned a lot from you. So, please enjoy this moment. It’s well-deserved.”

Congratulations to Jarome Iginla – Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020! 📰: https://t.co/u11iFbf98r pic.twitter.com/p3UHrDmsg8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 24, 2020

Well said, guys.

