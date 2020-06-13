Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since Zdeno Chara has been able to hit the ice.

The Boston Bruins captain spent much of the NHL’s pause thus far in Florida, and due to nationwide restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many, if not all players that remained in North America did not have access to ice the last three months.

But with Phase 2 of the NHL’s restart back underway, players now are allowed to hold voluntary workouts in small groups at their team facilities. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron worked out together earlier this week at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, and on Friday Chara, John Moore and Par Lindholm got together for a skate.

And on Saturday afternoon, Chara took to Instagram to share a simple message.

Back on the edge, indeed.

This comes one day after the Bruins announced a player had tested positive for the coronavirus, but two subsequent tests came back negative. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney indicated the positive-testing player had not been in the team facility.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images