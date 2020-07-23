Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s race day at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR drivers will compete Thursday night in the Super Start Batteries 400, which will take place under the lights in the Sunflower State. However, before drivers can hit the track, they must pass OSS inspection.

NASCAR will live stream Thursday afternoon’s inspection, which is a surprisingly interesting watch, especially for those new to the sport.

Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Kansas:

When: Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NASCAR.com

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images