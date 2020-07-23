It’s race day at Kansas Speedway.
NASCAR drivers will compete Thursday night in the Super Start Batteries 400, which will take place under the lights in the Sunflower State. However, before drivers can hit the track, they must pass OSS inspection.
NASCAR will live stream Thursday afternoon’s inspection, which is a surprisingly interesting watch, especially for those new to the sport.
Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Kansas:
When: Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NASCAR.com
Sign Up Now To Play ‘Super Start Batteries 400 Challenge’ At NESN’s New Games Site
Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images