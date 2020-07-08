Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It seems things are far from golden in the Bay Area.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert on Wednesday requested a trade, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

Mostert agreed to a three-year deal with the 49ers in 2019. He has spent three-plus seasons in San Francisco, including a career year in 2019.

“After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert’s contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL (running backs) in (yards per carry) & helped lead them to the Super Bowl,” Tessler tweeted.

Mostert recorded career highs in carries (137), yards (772) and rushing touchdowns (eight) with a 5.6 yard-per-rush average last season. He added 14 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Mostert’s three-game postseason was even more impressive, though. The 28-year-old registered 53 carries for 336 rushing yards, eclipsing 112 yards per game with five postseason touchdowns.

The 49ers, however, have one of the deepest running back rooms in the NFL with the starter Mostert and back ups Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images