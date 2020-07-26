Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to kick off Sunday’s NBA scrimmage action.

The two teams will meet inside the Walt Disney World bubble for what will be the second of three scrimmages for each squad. Both teams picked up victories Friday.

4 days until the NBA Restart! 🗣️ The message is clear… stand with us.#24in24 #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/qrjlLFYjLy — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2020

The game will broadcast live on NBA TV, as well as online via multiple platforms.

Here’s how and when to watch 76ers vs. Thunder online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 26, noon ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images