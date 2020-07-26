A report from The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome on Sunday suggested Justin Verlander is out for the 2020 season due to forearm injury.

But the righty has taken to Twitter to debunk that claim.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Sunday confirmed Verlander has been shut down for the next couple of weeks after being diagnosed with a forearm strain. And while he will be out for a good chunk of time, Verlander says he’s not done for the season.

“The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate,” Verlander tweeted. “There is a forearm strain… I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes. 🙏🏻”

The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain… I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes. 🙏🏻 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 26, 2020

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images