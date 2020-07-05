Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees had quite a scare Saturday afternoon when Masahiro Tanaka took a line drive off the head during practice.

Luckily for the righty and the team, however, Tanaka’s prognosis is better than some expected.

As you likely know, Tanaka hit the deck after a line drive hit by Giancarlo Stanton drilled him in the head. Tanaka was helped off the field and taken to the hospital for a few hours before getting released later that night.

Aaron Boone says Tanaka was diagnosed with a mild concussion, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale. But as the Yankees manager noted after Sunday’s practice, the pitcher’s situation could have been much worse.

“All signs are pointing that he dodged a bullet, and we feel good (with) where he’s at,” Boone said via ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images