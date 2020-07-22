Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts is about to make a lot of money for a long time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the star outfielder on Wednesday reportedly were nearing an agreement on a contract extension that will keep Betts in California for years to come.

And in the afternoon, ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared that, including this year, the value of Betts deal will be north $380 million over 13 years. Over the 12-year extension, it reportedly will be worth about $350 million.

When those numbers were unveiled, people on Twitter were floored.

Yeah, same.

The Dodgers took a gamble by trading for Betts when they only were guaranteed one year of team control, but it seems like that’s a call that’s going to pay off for them.

