Stephen Gostkowski is without a job for the first time in his NFL career, and a former teammate might be the one that scoops him up.

After getting his 2019 season shortened due to injury, Gostkowski was cut by the New England Patriots, with whom he had spent his entire career. His market has been slow to materialize since COVID-19 has prevented teams from bringing in guys for physicals, but it appears there will be some interest once free agent visits resume.

According to Titans general manager Jon Robinson, Tennessee, whose head coach is ex-Pats linebacker Mike Vrabel, is considering the 36-year-old kicker.

“We certainly have confidence in Greg Joseph, I thought Greg did a great job for us, came in there at the end of last year and did a great job for us and helped us,” Robinson said to Paul Kuharsky, via ProFootballTalk. “It’d be his job to lose but we want as competitive a position there as possible. (Gostkowski) is another guy who’d we’d have to come in and check, but yeah, absolutely.”

In four games last season before his season ended, Gostkowski hit seven of his eight field goal attempts, but was just 11-for-15 on extra points. He joined the Patriots in 2006.

