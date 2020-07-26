The Boston Red Sox are two games deep into their 60-game schedule, and so far, Alex Verdugo and Jackie Bradley Jr. have knelt during the national anthem before both.

The two outfielders are among a handful of players to kneel in protest over racial injustice and police brutality in the United States as protests surrounding the issue enter their third month. Major League Baseball’s 2020 season was on hold when the international protests began shortly after George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis, but players like Verdugo and Bradley have made sure to keep the message alive as teams resume play two months later.

Verdugo, for one, is proud to utilize his platform to raise awareness around social justice issues like these.

“Just me personally, I felt like that was the right thing to do,” Verdugo said, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I have all the respect in the world to everybody, the veterans and everybody who has fought for our country and put their lives out there. I think me kneeling was more just to show there’s injustice and inequality going on in the world. I felt like it was important for myself, and just to have Jackie and to have everybody know personally where I’m at and where I stand.

“I think there’s a lot of things that need to be addressed and I wanted to bring attention. That’s all. I wanted to use my platform to have a little bit of awareness and maybe help out a little bit.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images