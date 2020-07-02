Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is back on the football field, and he’s found himself a curious workout partner.

Brown recently worked out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in San Diego, according to a video the receiver posted to Instagram on Wednesday. And based on the caption, Brown had himself a ball.

“Who would like to see this on Sundays 🤔 ? that was fun !!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

Interesting.

This workout comes a week after NFL Media’s Mike Silver reported Brown had been participating in group workouts with Seahawks players. Seattle reportedly has discussed adding Brown to the squad, as have up to four other teams, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images