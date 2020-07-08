Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love to overanalyze cryptic Instagram posts, then do we have the picture for you.

Antonio Brown, who has not played in the NFL since September after a brief stint with the New England Patriots, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted another picture of him in a Pats uniform.

New England was the last team Brown played for, and it was clear he enjoyed his time with the franchise. Now a free-agent, Brown probably wouldn’t mind a reunion, judging from previous posts.

The 31-year-old also stated he wanted to go wherever Tom Brady went, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians axed those rumors.

Could Wednesday’s post be depicting a different message?

Check it out:

So, what could it mean?

Who knows. Maybe Brown just misses the game of football. Maybe he just felt like posting to post because he knows it’ll get talked about.

Regardless of the reason, it certainly will raise some eyebrows, especially considering the Patriots and Cam Newton officially agreed to a deal Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images