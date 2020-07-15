Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal must prove whether its games against Liverpool remain big occasions.

Arsenal will host Liverpool on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League Round 36 game. First-place Liverpool already has clinched this season’s title, while 10th-place Arsenal is all but out of contention to earn a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League via its Premier League position.

Liverpool must beat Arsenal and its final two opponents in order to set a new Premier League record for points in a season.

Arsenal will vie for its first Premier League win over Liverpool in nine games, dating back to April 2015.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal versus Liverpool.

Live Stream:NBC Sports Gold | Peacock

