If continuity reigns, Aston Villa versus Manchester United only can have one plausible outcome.
Aston Villa will host Manchester United on Thursday at Villa Park in a Premier League Round 34 game. Manchester United will move to within one point of fourth-place Leicester City if it beats Aston Villa. Meanwhile, the Villans need a positive result against the Red Devils to further their hopes of avoiding relegation.
Manchester United currently enjoys a Premier League-high nine-game unbeaten run. Aston Villa has drawn two and lost seven of its last nine games.
Here’s how and when to watch Aston Villa versus Manchester United.
When: Thursday, July 9, at 3:15 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
