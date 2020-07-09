Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If continuity reigns, Aston Villa versus Manchester United only can have one plausible outcome.

Aston Villa will host Manchester United on Thursday at Villa Park in a Premier League Round 34 game. Manchester United will move to within one point of fourth-place Leicester City if it beats Aston Villa. Meanwhile, the Villans need a positive result against the Red Devils to further their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Manchester United currently enjoys a Premier League-high nine-game unbeaten run. Aston Villa has drawn two and lost seven of its last nine games.

Here’s how and when to watch Aston Villa versus Manchester United.

When: Thursday, July 9, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

