Espanyol might never have a better chance to spoil its illustrious local rival’s fun.
FC Barcelona will host Espanyol on Wednesday at Camp Nou in a La Liga Round 35 game. Last-place Espanyol needs to beat Barcelona in order to avoid relegation to the Spanish league’s second division. If second-place Barcelona fails to beat Espanyol, league-leading Real Madrid will be a virtual shoo-in to win La Liga’s title at some point in the final three rounds of the campaign.
Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Espanyol.
When: Wednesday, July 8, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images